Body seen floating in the sea at Ponta de São Lourenço

Body seen floating in the sea at Ponta de São LourençoTobi Hughes·12th November 2024Madeira News A citizen’s body was seen floating in the sea this afternoon near Ponta de São Lourenço, on the north side. The Local Maritime Authority confirms the fateful occurrence. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related