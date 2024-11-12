Motion of Censure postponed until after the Regional Budget

The vote on the motion of censure presented by Chega was postponed until December 17, a Tuesday.

The proposal for postponement was presented by the PSD at the conference of party representatives and approved with the favorable votes of the PSD, PS, CDS, and PAN. The JPP abstained and Chega was against. The Liberal Initiative was not present.

The decision to postpone the vote on the motion of censure, initially scheduled for the 18th, next Monday, is directly related to the desire to approve the budget first.

In fact, the request that proposed the change of dates relates the two issues. The PSD’s idea is to ensure that there is first a debate and vote on the Region’s budget for 2025 and only then a vote on the motion.

Thus, the budget debate was scheduled for December 9-12 and the motion of censure for the 17th of the same month.

The president of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira clarified, at the end of the meeting, that no changes were proposed to the text of Chega’s motion of censure, which also strongly criticizes the PS.

José Manuel Rodrigues also said that the plenary session next Thursday will consider requests to lift parliamentary immunity from government members and the PSD deputy, so that they can be heard in court.

From Jornal Madeira

