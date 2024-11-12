Jardim accuses Albuquerque of “collapsing” Madeira

In an interview with TSF, the former president of the Regional Government fears new elections and defends new leadership in PSD/Madeira.

The former president of the Regional Government of Madeira stated today, in an interview with TSF, that Miguel Albuquerque has been destroying the legacy he left behind and “disuniting” the PSD/Madeira. Alberto João Jardim also confessed to fearing new elections, following the motion of censure presented by Chega.

For Jardim, Albuquerque is not knowing how to deal with the crisis that has taken hold on the island, caused by the legal cases.

The solution? New leadership in the party that has been in power for more than 40 years.

“It would be healthy for both the region and the PSD for him to leave with dignity and be treated with dignity,” said Jardim, recalling that, in 2015, he resigned as president of the Government.

“A leader who does not unite is useless. When I saw in 2015 that the PSD/Madeira was already fractured and that there was no longer any possibility of uniting it, I said I was leaving,” he declared.

Regarding Albuquerque’s potential successor, the former regional leader believes that “someone needs to appear who is above the factions and who can put an end to the groups” and who “can call on the best that each group has and rebuild the PSD/Madeira”.

According to Jardim, the right person within the party exists, but he did not reveal any names.

