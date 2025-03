Three injuries were the result of a collision that occurred around 8:40 pm, at the exit of the tunnel, in Madalena do Mar.

Firefighters from Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were at the scene, with two ambulances and an extrication vehicle, as well as firefighters from Calheta, with an ambulance.

The severity of the injuries suffered by the victims, who were taken to the Emergency Department, is unknown.

According to a firefighter source, the tunnel was still closed at 9.30pm

