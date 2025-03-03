Snow on the peaks…Tobi Hughes·3rd March 2025Madeira News It snowed this morning at Pico do Areeiro. There are already reports of drivers having difficulty on the access road due to accumulated ice that makes the surface slippery. From Agora Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related