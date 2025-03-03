Motorcyclist dies in accident on expressway

A man aged around 30 died in the early hours of this morning, following a motorcycle accident on the expressway, in the tunnel that connects Caniçal to Machico.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the wall, around 00:15.

The Machico Municipal Firefighters, the Santa Cruz Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) were mobilized to the scene, but they were unable to do anything to save his life.

The Public Security Police took charge of the incident.

The victim was from Funchal.

As previously reported, this is the second death to occur on Madeira’s roads this year. On January 11, a 19-year-old woman also lost her life in a motorcycle accident in Paul da Serra.

From Diário Notícias

