A friend of the 26-year-old man who died this morning following a motorcycle accident in the tunnel between Caniçal and Machico, at 00:15, was taken to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

According to DIÁRIO, this friend was riding another motorcycle and witnessed the violent accident.

The man, aged around 30, went into shock and had to be transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in an ambulance from the Santa Cruz Fire Department to receive psychological support.

From Diário Notícias

