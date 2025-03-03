Fire in a apartment in Funchal forces the evacuation of the building

Funchal’s two fire brigades fought, on Monday morning, a fire in a house located on Rua Nova da Quinta Deão, on the third floor of a building.

The fire started in an area adjacent to the kitchen, where there were several machines, and spread to the kitchen of the apartment. In a joint effort, the firefighters managed to control the flames, but it was necessary to evacuate the building as a precaution.

According to Paulo Nóbrega, operational commander of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters present at the scene, an elderly woman with reduced mobility had to be removed from her home, while other residents were advised to leave the building for safety reasons.

The fire has been brought under control, and the authorities are now in the process of extinguishing the fire and investigating it. According to the law, it is the responsibility of the police to investigate the cause of the fire and, if arson is suspected – which does not appear to be the case – the Judicial Police would take over the investigation.

The Funchal Firefighters provided support to the operations with four resources and several operatives, while the team led by Paulo Nóbrega, who led the operations on the ground, had 16 members, supported by several resources, including a ladder truck and an ambulance. The Operational Commander (COS) confirmed that there were no injuries, and that it was only necessary to evacuate.

From Jornal Madeira

