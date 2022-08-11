Yasmin Victoria dos Santos Funeral takes place tomorrow.

The little 8 year old who tragically died at the weekend on the final stage of the Rally will be laid to rest tomorrow morning at 9.30 am in São Martinho.

Her parents, brothers, grandparents, uncles, cousins ​​and other family, fulfill the painful duty of participating in the death of their late relative, a resident who went to Escadinhas das Fontes, Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, and whose funeral takes place this Friday. Leaving Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça at 8:45 am to the chapel of Nossa Senhora das Angústias cemetery, São Martinho, where mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am, followed by cremation there.

The family appreciates all the expressions of condolence of all who accompany them in this moment of pain and thanks all the people who attend the funeral, asking them to wear white clothes when attending the funeral.

The executive and the entire population of Serra de Água regret and express their great sorrow and consternation for the death of the girl Yasmin Victória dos Santos, victim of the fatal accident that occurred in this parish. We present to their families, friends, those who were directly involved and who watched the tragedy closely, our solidarity for the deep and impactful sadness experienced. We wish you all to find comfort in your hearts so that you can accept and overcome the pain of such a great and tragic loss.

Rest in Peace Little Angel.

