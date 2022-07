Two children, aged 11 and 12, respectively, were transported to the emergency room at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in Funchal, after suffering an electric shock in the kart track area of ​​Faial.

The two teenagers were victims of electrical shock when they were near an electric pole. Assisted by health professionals who were at the scene, the children ended up being rescued by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters who were on duty at the Faial Rally.

From Diário Notícias

