Explosion in apartment killed two people in Água de Pena

Two people died this morning in Água de Pena, Machico, after the explosion caused by a gas leak on the second floor of an apartment.

They are a man and a woman. The explosion resulted in serious injuries to one more person and minor injuries to two other people, all of whom were taken to the Funchal hospital.

The victims were rescued by the Municipal Firefighters of Machico (with all available means), as well as the Firefighters Sapadores of Santa Cruz (two ambulances).

The PSP and the Judiciary Police are on site, as well as elements of the municipal civil protection.

