Explosion occurred at 4am

According to what could be ascertained, the residents of the apartments affected by the explosion in the Machico Park Building complex have not yet returned to their homes, since their stability must be ensured.

A resident, whose car was destroyed, said she heard the crash at 4:00 am, she even thought it was an earthquake, testified to Diário Notícias.

She says that the panic was general, she stressed, and the victims will be a woman in her 70s and another resident of the block. While the seriously injured, husband of the mortal victim, will be undergoing surgery.

From Diário Notícias

