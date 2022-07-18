PJ investigates explosion in Água de Pena

The Judiciary Police is investigating the origin of the explosion in the apartment in Água de Pena and assessing whether there was a criminal hand in the possible gas leak or if it was an accident, as everything leads to believe.

In situations such as the death of people and property damage, this is a usual procedure of normal expertise by the criminal investigation police.

The inspectors will analyze the traces of the place where the ignition source is, and understand how it all happened. They will also collect statements from Civil Protection agents, the PSP, residents and neighbors. The report will then be forwarded to the Criminal Investigation and Action Department.

As we mentioned earlier, in the apartment block of the Machico Park complex, in Água de Pena, there is a large apparatus, while investigations and the removal of rubble are taking place.

