Temperatures at 6am this morning

Temperatures at 6am this morningTobi Hughes·27th June 2023Madeira News Tuesday morning 6am. We woke up to these temperatures, honestly we have never seen this situation here in Madeira with temperatures over 30 degrees at 6am. In Funchal, the extreme maximum temperature is already 33.8c and the day has barely started.