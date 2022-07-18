BINTER LAUNCHES PROMOTION TO FLY BETWEEN MADEIRA AND THE CANARY ISLANDS FROM 58.50 EUROS

Binter has launched a new promotion that allows you to purchase tickets at lower prices to fly between Madeira and the Canary Islands.

The new promotion applies to tickets purchased between July 18 and August 1, for travel between October 1 and November 30, 2022.

During these days, passengers can buy tickets from 58.50 euros to fly to the Canary Islands. These prices are valid per way if you buy a ticket between Madeira and Tenerife.

Tickets can be purchased through the company’s usual sales channels: www.binter.pt , call 291 290 129 or through travel agencies, where you can consult conditions and prices.

Automatic residence discount.

Binter has improved the service to passengers on flights between Porto Santo and Madeira, to which the automatic resident discount is already applied for passengers who are registered on the SIMplifica portal of the Regional Government of Madeira. Tickets can be purchased on all sales channels.

From Jornal Madeira

