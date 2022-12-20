Escola Básica e Secundária de Machico collects 700kg of products for needy families

As part of the activity ‘Um Cabaz por Turma’, promoted in the last two weeks of classes, the Basic and Secondary School of Machico managed to collect more than 700 kg of food products and personal hygiene items, which were distributed in 35 baskets, which during these days will be given to needy families in the municipality of Machico.

Through this solidary action, in which students, teachers and staff took part, the educational establishment aimed to promote actions within its school community that contribute to the development of a participatory citizenship and contribute so that these more vulnerable households “can have a Christmas a little more cheerful and happy”.

The School’s management leaves a “special thanks” to Associação Machico XXI, Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira and Pingo Doce, which, once again, joined the School in this noble initiative.

From Diário Notícias

