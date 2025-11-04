Heavy traffic causes a 4-kilometer queue between Cancela and Caniço.

Traffic is heavily congested this Tuesday on the Cancela–Caniço section of the Via Rápida (VR1), in the Machico–Ribeira Brava direction, due to the high volume of traffic recorded during the morning.

According to the InfoVias app and the cameras on Via Litoral, the line of vehicles stretches between kilometers 25 and 21, totaling approximately four kilometers of congestion.

This is, to date, the most critical section of the expressway, requiring extra caution from drivers traveling on that stretch.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...