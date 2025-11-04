Fanal reinforces protection and reorganizes visits.

Eduardo, it appears this action may be belated, given the deterioration of Fanal, which has been trashed, trampled and broken over the past two years. It’s possible from you sitting in your office that this decline has gone unnoticed or been disregarded, much like other areas on the island requiring immediate attention and regulatory oversight.

The photo above from the Diário highlighted the mess the forest is in, and has prompted this action, nothing else…..

Fanal is preparing for a new era, with changes that include structured routes, fencing, and parking management. The goal is to regulate visits and transform the area into an example of sustainable tourism. Eduardo Jesus reveals to JM that an access model with differentiated fees is being studied, rewarding those who leave a smaller ecological footprint.

