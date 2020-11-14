Thanks to Alexandre Vieira for this explanation on the MeteoRAM Facebook page.

Photo at 2 pm, the displacement of the tropical storm, in the next 8-10 hours, illustrated in green, but then its center will be stationary till at least 6 am (in the purple dot).

Only from the beginning or end of Sunday morning will it shift with a north and northwest route (yellow line), its center will be closer to the island in the early hours of Sunday night. The most active part of the storm (currently) is in the southwest (red spot), but with the displacement this more active part will turn more to the east and it is there that on Sunday afternoon and early evening the intensity of rain and wind will increase . The storm’s status will drop to post-tropical storm, where it will lose part of its tropical characteristics in the next 6 hours.