Government of the Azores wants a new air route between Terceira and Funchal

The Government of the Azores has proposed to the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) the integration of a new Terceira-Funchal-Terceira route, with twice weekly flights, in the public service obligations contract, the Azorean executive announced today.

Following a meeting with ANAC’s board of directors, the regional secretary for Tourism, Mobility and Infrastructure, Berta Cabral, defended that it was “adequate to the public service that is intended to maintain the service currently provided and the creation of a broken route Terceira-Funchal-Terceira, with two weekly flights”.

The “four current routes and respective frequencies would remain, with a total of five routes appearing in the public service obligations contract”, according to Berta Cabral, quoted in a press release by the Azorean executive.

The air connections covered by public service obligations are Lisbon-Santa Maria-Lisbon, Lisbon-Pico-Lisbon, Lisbon-Horta-Lisbon and Funchal-Ponta Delgada-Funchal

According to the statement, ANAC expressed “openness to study the proposed terms and, given the total availability of the Government of the Azores to support this process, new conversations and joint work were foreseen for the scenarios presented”.

Remember that ANAC’s mission is to regulate and supervise the civil aviation sector and to supervise and regulate the activities carried out in this sector, throughout the national territory.

From Diário Notícias

