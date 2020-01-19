According to a publication by the Frente Mar Funchal, safety “is a strategic pillar of the management of beaches and bathing complexes in the municipality of Funchal”.

The Mar Funchal Front (FMF) is making “continued efforts to fully train its team of lifeguards,” the CMF company said today. According to a publication on their official website, these “beach guardians” require much more than knowing how to swim, “above all requiring constant physical training and the reinforcement of knowledge and simulations of different aid / rescue action situations”. For this reason, the lifeguards of the FMF performed “recently simulated practices in Basic Life Support (BLS) with External Automatic Defibrillation (DAE).

According to trainer and rescuer David Santos, “these ‘refreshers’, in addition to being included in the internal plan of continuous training, are also mandatory and allow to maintain a high level of response capacity in situations of cardiorespiratory arrest (PCR)” .

Taken from Jornal Madeira