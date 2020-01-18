From this Saturday and until May 10, you will be able to visit the Machico Forum, more specifically the Atlanticulture Center, in order to have a completely free view of an exhibition composed of 131 photographic images dedicated to the municipality of Machico and which were captured since the remote decade of 1860 until the 70s of the last century.

This exhibition was opened this afternoon by the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, with the minister announcing that “the next phase of these same exhibitions”, in charge of the Regional Archive and Public Library of Madeira (ABM), “will pass through editing and launching catalogs of these exhibitions ”, that is, the Secretary will launch“ books with these photographs ”properly“ captioned and with information ”, something that“ will constitute a true legacy to this itinerant project ”that has already passed through others municipalities, such as Calheta, Câmara de Lobos and São Vicente “moving any generation of the population”.

This “project of great cultural interest” will thus materialize through the launch of “the first book, alluding to the exhibition held in Calheta”, with the publication being pointed out “in the month of April, followed by the following exhibitions, but giving priority to Machico, which should be the municipality to be cataloged as the second book in that collection ”, said Eduardo Jesus.