The most recent mega-yacht in the world is already docked at the port of Funchal.

The ‘Top Five II’, by the American billionaire Terry Pegula, docked recently, with 18 crew on board, on the vessel’s maiden voyage, having left England bound for the United States of America, to be delivered to its owner.

The stopover at the Port of Funchal is the responsibility of Blandy Shipping. The departure of the Top Five II from Madeira is scheduled for next Tuesday.

From Jornal Madeira