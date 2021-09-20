Today, there are 20 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 11518 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 11 imported cases (10 from the UK and 1 from the Southern Region) and 9 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The Regional Directorate of Health adds that there are 12 recovered from the disease. There are 178 active cases. There are five patients admitted to the hospital dr. Nélio Mendonça because of this pandemic disease, none in Intensive care.