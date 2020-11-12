Today there are 12 new positive cases to report, so RAM now accounts for 595 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the regional territory since March. This is 1 case imported from the Central Region, and 11 cases of local transmission (associated with cases previously identified)

Today there are 32 more recovered cases to report. The region now accounts for 421 recovered cases of covid-19, with the record of 2 deaths associated with covid-19 in RAM.

There are 172 active cases, of which 98 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 74 are cases of local transmission. Regarding the residence of active cases, 81 are non-residents and 91 are residents of RAM.

From Jornal Madeira