An electric car skidded this afternoon at Impasse do Olival, in Funchal, and fell onto the roof of a residence.

Mother and daughter, who were in the vehicle, were assisted by the Funchal Firefighters and transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The 45-year-old mother was very anxious, while her 14-year-old daughter complained of pain in her shoulder.

The PSP took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

