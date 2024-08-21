National firefighters’ association and union issue warning: “Don’t just let it burn!”

It was through a statement that the National Association of Professional Firefighters (ANBP) and the National Union of Professional Firefighters (SNBP) left several reservations about the approach to fighting the fires that have been ravaging Madeira since August 14th.

The ANBP/SNBP understand that it is necessary and urgent to: evaluate the fire-fighting strategy, with regard to human resources and vehicles; ensure the support of aerial resources to attack the flames, which are burning in difficult-to-access places that prevent the arrival of resources by land; ensure the protection of people and homes in the line of fire.

“ANBP/SNBP recall that they did everything they could, together with the Regional Government of Madeira, to ensure that there was now an air force, at the time against everyone and everything that said that the island did not have the conditions for the air force to operate there. However, just ONE air force is not enough to help with a fire like the one we are witnessing, which started in the mountains of Ribeira Brava and spread to the municipalities of Câmara de Lobos, Ponta do Sol and Santana. The terrain of the places makes it difficult and almost impossible for the firefighters to act. So, why were air forces not requested from the mainland? Why is Spain only sending air support now?”

Furthermore, they leave another question: What still needs to burn for the strategy to be changed, in order to put out the fire?

The ANBP/SNBP request the regional Executive and the Government of the Republic “to put into action one more aerial means (medium or heavy helicopter) or two aerial means (Air Tractor or Fire Boss), tested in 2017, increasing the water capacity for combat, and retardant solutions can also be added in order to extinguish and give time to the ground personnel to carry out a combined attack (air-ground)”.

It also appeals to the regional and national governments so that, “if no alternative means are found, bilateral protocols with neighbouring countries can be activated or support can be requested from the European Civil Protection Mechanism. We do not want to get involved in the political “tricks” that, as always, heat up the summer due to forest fires. We want action! We want strategy! We demand knowledge to ACT! The ANBP/SNBP show their support to all Madeiran firefighters who have done their best to fight the fire. And they express solidarity with the populations who, these days, live in anguish watching the fires get close to their homes”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...