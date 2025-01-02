IPMA places Madeira under yellow warning due to heavy rain

Warning is in effect between 9pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, on the south coast and mountainous regions.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed Madeira under a yellow warning for rain on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.

According to information released by IPMA, the alert situation is in force between 9 pm on Saturday and 3 am on Sunday (4 and 5 January), including the south coast and mountainous regions.

Persistent and sometimes heavy precipitation is expected.

