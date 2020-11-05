  • Home
  • Apps
  • Licensed Properties
  • About Us
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The Regional Secretariat for Education has  announced today that Contingency Plans have been activated in three more schools in Madeira:

Funchal Dance School

“As a precaution, a group of students stopped attending the school because of the contact of one of them with a family member who tested positive.”

Tower EB23 

“Student and employee with no presence at school following contact with family member who tested positive.”

EB1 / PE with Nursery Eleutério de Aguiar

“Student not present at school following contact with family member who tested positive.”

From Jornal Madeira

%d bloggers like this: