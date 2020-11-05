The Regional Secretariat for Education has announced today that Contingency Plans have been activated in three more schools in Madeira:

Funchal Dance School

“As a precaution, a group of students stopped attending the school because of the contact of one of them with a family member who tested positive.”

Tower EB23

“Student and employee with no presence at school following contact with family member who tested positive.”

EB1 / PE with Nursery Eleutério de Aguiar

“Student not present at school following contact with family member who tested positive.”

