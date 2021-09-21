The Estádio do Marítimo remains closed, at least until Monday. The League’s Technical Inspection Committee (CTV) carried out an inspection of the Barreiros pitch last Monday, to understand the effects of the work being carried out in the restoration of the turf – which involved, in a first phase, the installation of fans.

There is still no definitive decision regarding the next match, as a visitor, against Moreirense – a meeting scheduled for October 1st – the coaches of the League have already asked Marítimo to indicate by Friday an alternative stadium for the game of the 8th journey.

A new inspection is scheduled for Monday, the day on which a final decision must be made. If the decision is not reversed, the green-red will be forced to look for another alternative, and may return to play in Choupana, as happened against Arouca. Or in the Cidade do Futebol, as this alternative has already been confided in, by Carlos Pereira, president of the Maritime who refused such a hypothesis.

The “batatal” of Estádio do Marítimo – a term used by some national media to classify the pitch of Barreiros – was banned by the League on 23 August, right after the game that ended in a draw, against FC Porto.

The ‘grass’ of the green-reds obtained a score of 1.67 (out of five possible) in the challenge against the ‘dragons’, far below the already alarming 2.06 points obtained in the reception to Sporting de Braga, in the 1st round of the championship.

From Diário Notícias