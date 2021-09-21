The Regional Secretary of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, guaranteed today that the Region will reach the target of 85% of the population with the complete vaccination process within the foreseen period – until the end of September -, attesting that the Madeira will go ahead with the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

Pedro Ramos highlights that the Region will enter a new cycle, with the vaccination of new age groups: “because it is already defended and let’s leave behind scientific dogmas because in fact vaccination is for the youngest”, he stresses.

Statements given during the Ceremony of Attachment to the Nursing Profession, which took place this Tuesday, September 21, in online format.

The regional health service now has 74 more nurses, the government official with the health portfolio welcomed the new professionals and praised the work of the teachers involved in their training: “they are a guarantee of success for their entry into our health system”.

At the ceremony that had the intervention of the President of the Order of Nurses, nurse Ana Rita Cavaco, Pedro Ramos publicly thanked the class of nurses that allowed the reorganization of the regional health service and ensured an effective response to the covid-19 pandemic.

From Diário Notícias