Madeiran wins biggest prize ever won by a Portuguese in a live poker tournament

“In December 2024, João Vieira was second in the Triton Main Event, Event #7 of the World Series Of Poker Paradise, and those $2,590,000 winnings had to be surpassed at all costs.”

This is how the description of today’s challenge begins, which was completed with the utmost distinction.

Madeiran João Vieira entered the final table of Event #9 – $150,000 Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Jeju leading and left as he entered, with his name in front. The heads-up match was played against Latvian Aleks Ponakovs ($3,139,000) and the victory yielded the largest prize ever won by a Portuguese in a live poker tournament, $4,610,000.

“When I left home, my father told me there was only one place to improve. I listened to him and tried to achieve it. Second place against Alx Fozen was a great result but I wanted to improve it, I never thought I would achieve it so quickly,” Vieira told the competition’s official website.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...