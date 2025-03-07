Depression Jana arrives in Madeira

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts that until 11:54 pm on Sunday Madeira will be hit by wind, rain and rough seas – a cold front associated with depression Jana.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, IPMA predicts that in the coming days Madeira will experience “periods of rain or showers, which will continue until Sunday, the 9th. These showers will occur in the form of snow above 1500 meters of altitude tomorrow, the 8th.

The wind will blow from the northwest, moderate to strong, with gusts of up to 85 km/h, possibly reaching 110 km/h in the highlands.”

The statement also states that “the wind will gradually decrease in intensity from Sunday morning”. An “increase in sea agitation is expected, with waves reaching 5 to 6 meters in significant height on the north coast and in Porto Santo, and may reach a maximum height of 11 meters tomorrow and Sunday, beginning to gradually decrease from the 10th.

Also note the information coming from IPMA, that for the western part of the south coast, “waves with significant height of 4 to 5 meters are expected during this period.

Given these meteorological conditions, the IPM has already issued “yellow level warnings for wind and precipitation, as well as orange level warnings for rough seas.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...