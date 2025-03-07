Orange Warning for Sea Roughness extended until Monday

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has extended the orange warning for rough seas in Madeira until 7:00 am on Monday, March 10. Initially, the warning was only in effect until 12:00 pm on Sunday, but forecasts indicate that adverse conditions at sea will continue.

According to IPMA data, waves from the northwest are expected to be significant in height, between 5 and 6 meters, and may reach a maximum height of 11 meters. The extension of the warning covers the north coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo, areas particularly affected by strong sea waves.

In addition to the orange warning, yellow warnings for strong winds and rough seas are also in force in other regions of the archipelago. The wind may reach gusts of up to 85 km/h, especially on the north coast and in Porto Santo, where the influence of the weather system will be more intense.

Authorities recommend that the population exercise caution and advise against activities along the coast.

From Jornal Madeira

