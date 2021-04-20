Has everyone managed to do their census form?

I know there seems to be a fair few people who still don’t have the letter with the codes need to do online, then wait till the end of this week. If they don’t show, you will need to your local Câmara and let them know, you might even be able to do it there.

Yesterday there were a few problems online, but this seems to be much be better now. It should not take to long to fill in online, 10 mins max for two persons in the same property.

If you are having problems put them in the comments below and let’s see if I can help.