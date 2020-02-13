Orlando Fernandes, Independent Municipal Deputy in the Municipality of Funchal, starts tomorrow, February 14, a series of meetings with hotel directors and associations related to the sector to find out what entities with direct knowledge and recognized critical views on what the hotel sector think about the implementation of the tourist tax in the Municipality of Funchal.

The first meeting takes place at ACIF, at 4 pm, and the independent deputy intends to gather contributions to define his position at the Funchal Municipal Assembly on this matter approved at a meeting of the city council executive, which is in public consultation, until 19th March.

