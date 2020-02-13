Qui ta do Lorde could be sold for 60 million euro, the venture located in Caniçal, it seems, will be bought by a foreign investor, putting an end to the uncertainty that the project fell into since the insolvency of the owner company.

It’s believed the total debt is more than 100 million, and walking round this site you can clearly see that it’s just been left to rot.

Will it ever survive? Who wants to live there?, Maybe the whole place will become a tourist holiday village. You certainly need a car, and it will need a lot of work to make people want to holiday there.

I guess we watch this space.