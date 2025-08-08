250 thousand euros for the requalification of the Jardim do Campo da Barca

The president of the Funchal City Council, Cristina Pedra, and the vice-president, Bruno Pereira, were present this Friday at Jardim do Campo da Barca – Largo do Conde de Canavial, for the inauguration of the requalification of the space, which represented an investment by the municipality worth around 250 thousand euros.

The intervention is the result of joint and continuous work by “three aspects” of Funchal City Council, responsible for designing the project and the new surrounding green areas.

From the conservation and restoration of the bust of the 1st Count of Canavial, to the improvement of accessibility and infrastructure, including paving, walls, and flowerbeds, to the introduction of new designs on Madeiran paving with distinctly defined areas for use, the project reiterated the appreciation of this traditional art and knowledge. The renovation also included interventions on the entire existing tree heritage, safeguarding and improving conditions and replanting new species.

The project “allowed a revitalization of the space for the population, with better conditions, making it more wooded, accessible and functional”, highlighted Cristina Pedra, who also reinforced that this space now establishes itself as a place for meeting, leisure and socializing, respecting and promoting the natural, cultural and heritage values present.

From Diário Notícias

