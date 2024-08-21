Government confirms DIÁRIO news about sending two Canadair

As reported first-hand by DIÁRIO, the Government confirmed that it will activate the European Civil Protection Mechanism to send two Canadair planes to help fight the fire that has been raging in the Autonomous Region of Madeira for a week.

The confirmation comes after the Government assured, this afternoon, to several national and regional media outlets, that no request had been made to Spain to send the two planes.

As reported, the arrival of the aircraft is scheduled for tomorrow. It will be the first time in history that the Region will have the assistance of this aerial combat vehicle.

From Diário Notícias

