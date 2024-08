A light vehicle, without a sticker, was parked this afternoon in a space reserved for disabled people, next to the Mercado dos Lavradores, in Funchal.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of another car, who wanted to park in the aforementioned space, upon noticing the illegal parking, began to honk to warn the driver to leave the parking space.

The incident caused a stir at the scene, attracting the attention of passers-by, and the intervention of the PSP was necessary, who towed the vehicle.

From Jornal Madeira

