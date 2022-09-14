Coral or Superbock? Poll

So which beer do you prefer?

I’m not a beer drinker but if I have a shandy I prefer coral, Superbock is to bitter for me, I like everything sweet. 😜

The Madeira Brewery (Portuguese: Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira or E.C.M) is a brewery in Madeira. The main brand is Coral Lager. The company is the biggest producer and drink distributor in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. It produces alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Until 2007, ECM drinks had been awarded 117 Monde Selection awards. However, Monde Selection awards are non-competitive and only products that pay to enter are judged.

Super Bock is a Portuguese beer brand from the Super Bock Group brewery which produces a range of beers under the same name. Established in 1927, Super Bock maintains a leading position in the market and it is among the favourite beer brands of the Portuguese. It is also the best-selling Portuguese beer in the world.

If you want to see a poll for something to do with Madeira, send to my email madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and maybe we do one a week. 🤗

Like this: Like Loading...