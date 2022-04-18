Messages of support for Cristiano Ronaldo multiply

As the news of the death of one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins, apparently during childbirth, spreads, messages of support are multiplied, both from his family members and from friends or colleagues in the football world. , as well as many unknowns.

In just over two hours, from the message posted by Ronaldo on Instagram, where he gives the sad news, the post already has 221 thousand messages and more than 5.5 million likes.

Among the many messages of strength, there is one from Sporting Clube de Portugal, where it is mentioned that “The Sportinguista family is with you 💚”.

From Diário Notícias

