Yellow warning for wind extended. Flights not landing.

There are 3flights trying to land at this moment, and the yellow warning for wind has been extended till 7pm.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere placed, in the early hours of this Tuesday, April 19, the Madeira Archipelago under yellow warning due to the wind. The alert will be in effect until 19:00 today.

The national meteorological service points to a strong northeasterly wind, with gusts up to 75 km/h in the extreme east and west on the north and south coast of the island, in the mountainous regions a strong north easterly is expected, with gusts up to 95 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...