Two tourists arrested with hashish in Porto Santo

Two foreign citizens, aged 18 and 23, were arrested yesterday by the Public Security Police, in Porto Santo, for the crime of drug trafficking.

According to a statement issued by the PSP Regional Command, the arrests took place on public roads, at different times, following an inspection.

In the first case, they explain, the citizen was detected in possession of several separate pieces of hashish, with the amount necessary for more than fifty doses.

The other tourist “had in his possession a larger piece of hashish and 42 small packages, each containing a dose of the same product already ready for sale, indicating drug trafficking. The narcotic product seized from this citizen would have enough quantity for two hundred individual doses”.

The Madeira Regional Command reports that, with these arrests and as a result of its operational proactivity, 13 arrests have already been made in Porto Santo for drug trafficking.

From Diário Notícias

