TAXI DRIVERS REINFORCE TECHNOLOGICAL PARTNERSHIP WITH BOLT

TaxisRam and Bolt Portugal reached an agreement after two months of the Taxis pilot project to integrate TVDE’s digital platform. This new partnership is intended to “lead the technological platform market in the Region”.

According to Paulo Pereira, president of TaxisRAM, the “result was a success for RAM taxi professionals, who increased the residual value of services by 60%”. Also according to the official, in these “two months of the pilot project, close to 14,000 services were carried out in the “Bolt Taxi”.

Thus, at the end of these two months, TaxisRAM and Bolt Portugal “came to the conclusion that it was a success for all parties”, in a period where “the most important thing was the satisfaction of the customer who used this service”. The two companies also saw a “great asset for those who need public transport”. Paulo Pereira also reinforces that it is “with this type of technological support that TaxisRam wants to work”. Taxi drivers cannot “be left behind in the digital age, they must always be ready to move forward to better serve all customers”.

TaxisRam is “already working on other projects to better serve the population and tourism that visits us”, reinforces the president of the institution.

From Jornal Madeira

This is good news, if you have been using the Bolt app the last few months you would have noticed the choice or yellow taxis, or bolt drivers. This should be a win win for all hopefully.

Like this: Like Loading...