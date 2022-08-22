Hotel occupancy reaches 90% during the Madeira Wine Festival

The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, revealed that hotel occupancy will reach 90% during the Madeira Wine Festival, which will take place from 25 August to 11 September.

During the presentation, this afternoon, at Blandy’s Wine Lodge, the official announced that the event has a cost of 178 thousand euros and 1,380 people are involved in the organization.

With a view to “greater decentralization”, the party will take place in different spaces, such as Praça do Povo and Avenida Arriaga.

The event also goes to Estreito, for the traditional harvest, and ‘hosts’ the European Folklore Week, which takes place from the 28th to the 30th of August.

From Diário Notícias

