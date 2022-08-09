Airports strike on way – affecting 10 airports in Portugal, Madeira and Azores

“Every worker in every airport run by ANA/ Vinci” will be adhering to ‘minimum services’

Just as it threatened last month, SINTAC – the national syndicate of civil aviation workers – is pulling the plug on any kind of smooth working at Portugal’s airports between the days of August 19-21.

In a summer that has been marked by ‘flights’ chaos’ of all kinds, this is just another headache for passengers in the one month in the year that so many choose to take their holidays.

The strike, as SINTAC threatened, will affect all workers in all 10 airports run by ANA airports authority, a concession of the French airports group VINCI.

The beef is that SINTAC rejects ANA’s current employment conditions – which include a 30% reduction in salaries.

Negotiations up till now have hit a brick wall.

