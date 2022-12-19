Close to 30 flights affected due to bad weather in Madeira

ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, the authority that manages Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, has just updated the canceled flights to the island to 15.

Between arrivals and departures, there are now 27 affected flights, operated by several companies.

According to information available on the ANA -Aeroportos de Portugal website, the following are involved: three planes from Lisbon, two from London, one from Newcastle, one from Bristol and another from Birmingham, one from Glasgow (Scotland), one from Milan (Italy), one from Paris (France), one from Madrid (Spain) and one from Porto and another from Porto Santo.

Added to these are two aircraft (one coming from Berlin and the other from the Canary Islands) that diverged to other airports due to bad weather, in Santa Cruz.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the island of Madeira under a yellow warning for rain until 9 pm today, a condition that, associated with the wind, is affecting the operability of Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

2 Ryanair flights from Lisbon are now attempting to land, so there may well be a few more flights affected.

