Jet2holidays reinforced its offer of holiday programs to Madeira, according to a statement released this Thursday by this tour operator.

According to travelweekly.co.uk, the British operator canceled its offer to the Balearic Islands until 30 November and extended the suspension of its holiday programs for mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and Croatia until 12 September, due to the growing uncertainty in the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic.

In return, the operator added more than 100,000 seats to Greece, Turkey and Portugal (Faro and Madeira) to meet demand.

Jet2holidays offers flights from Stansted Airport.

From Jornal Madeira