Opening of the exhibition of photographer Stefan Nimmesgern. “A Fábrica de Prazeres“, a factory full of history, opens its doors to visitors for the first time. In an area of approximately 1200 m2, spaces will be created for creativity, innovation, theatre, disciplinary crossings with infinite possibilities, whose conception and design will be a novelty in Prazeres, Calheta and the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The three halls are being slowly transformed into performance halls and multipurpose spaces, without losing the industrial aspect of the building, thus creating spaces for theatre performances, concerts, parties, exhibitions, pillow fight competitions and much more… A place of joy and pleasure! The rebirth of this beauty with an impressive exhibition “O Hawaii e a Madeira“. This is realised together with the cultural organisation „Oficina de Ideias das Terras do Oeste“ as part of the TÚNEL 8 – Festival of the Arts. Hawaii and Madeira have a long and storied history. Beginning in 1878, immigrants from Madeira began arriving on Hawaii’s shores to work on the sugar cane plantations. The similarities let the immigrants to feel at home in the distant world after a long sea voyage and to assimilate much better. Their descendants also recognise this undeniable commonality.

The similarities between the two island groups are like that of twins. With this exhibition, we want to celebrate this connection, underline the similarities and the differences. After his book about Madeira, In October last year Stefan Nimmesgern started shooting in Hawaii. The result is a large-format illustrated book for National Geographic. And this culminates in a beautiful exhibition at “A Fábrica de Prazeres“ in Madeira, which not only celebrates the very similar beautiful geographical features of Hawaii and Madeira, but also brings the history and bond of the two island groups into the foreground. An exhibition of monumental images by a National Geographics photographer freshly brought from Hawaii, combined with our beloved Madeira Beaty, exciting facts in the still very RAW „A Fábrica de Prazeres with skilled arrangement to each other – will delight visitors. With this exhibition, we want to celebrate this connection, underline the similarities and the differences. https://www.facebook.com/ profile.php?id=100092522050924 Start: 28.07.2023 11.00H Opening hours: 12.00H – 19.00H Wednesday to Sunday. Entrance: free Closing Day: 18.08.2023 19.00H Address: „A Fábrica de Prazeres“ ESTRADA DAS EIRAS 114 9370-620 PRAZERES MADEIRA Contact: bolomacaco@bolomacaco.com

#afabricadeprazeres

SUPER WELCOME !

Like this: Like Loading...